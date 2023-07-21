Signaturefd LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

