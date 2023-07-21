ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $169,860,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after buying an additional 233,659 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in ANSYS by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock worth $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America upped their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

