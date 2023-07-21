Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

