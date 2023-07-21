Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1,445.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

