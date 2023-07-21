Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.