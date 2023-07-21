Signaturefd LLC Sells 565 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after purchasing an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after buying an additional 260,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,843,000 after buying an additional 234,077 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after buying an additional 282,999 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity

Dominion Energy Price Performance

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

