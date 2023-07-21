Signaturefd LLC Buys 276 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in CRH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

