Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 970,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 124,790 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.27. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 356.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

