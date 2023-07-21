WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$191.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.80.

TSE:WSP opened at C$179.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. WSP Global has a one year low of C$143.66 and a one year high of C$182.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.6296707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

