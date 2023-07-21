Stantec (TSE:STN) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$89.30.

Stantec Stock Down 1.5 %

Stantec stock opened at C$88.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$83.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.09. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$58.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Free Report ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.6315156 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

