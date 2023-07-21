Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.77.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.37. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.10 and a 12 month high of C$26.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.7042484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.