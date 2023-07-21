Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$579.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$579.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.529767 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

