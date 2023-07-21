CIBC Downgrades Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.50.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 1.8 %

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of C$243.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

