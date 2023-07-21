Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target Lowered to C$28.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$28.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

