Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New GBX 1,350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.27) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANFGF. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,640 ($21.44) to GBX 1,390 ($18.17) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,230 ($16.08) to GBX 1,140 ($14.91) in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.65) to GBX 1,270 ($16.61) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,091.18.

Antofagasta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

