Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBD.B. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$57.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.36. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$20.27 and a 1-year high of C$74.43. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

