Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given New GBX 254 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.