Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Nippon Shokubai Stock Performance
Shares of NPSHY stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Nippon Shokubai has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.26.
About Nippon Shokubai
