Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nippon Shokubai (OTCMKTS:NPSHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Nippon Shokubai Stock Performance

Shares of NPSHY stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Nippon Shokubai has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

About Nippon Shokubai

Nippon Shokubai Co, Ltd. provides various chemical products in Japan. It operates through three segments: Basic Chemicals, Functional Chemicals, and Environment and Catalysts. The Basic Chemicals segment offers acrylic acids, acrylates, ethylene oxides, ethylene glycols, ethanolamine, and secondary alcohol ethoxylates.

