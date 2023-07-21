Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

About Pernod Ricard

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

