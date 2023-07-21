Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at Desjardins

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.82.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE BLX opened at C$35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.34. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.96 and a one year high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0659241 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.