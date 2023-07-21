Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Jet2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DRTGF opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Jet2 has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

