Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Medacta Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MEDGF opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.
About Medacta Group
