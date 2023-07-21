Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:MEDGF opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

