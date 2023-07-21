Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Eiffage Trading Up 2.7 %

EFGSY stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.6014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eiffage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and services works.

