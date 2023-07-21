Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

