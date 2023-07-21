Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $485,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 707.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock worth $31,726,951. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

