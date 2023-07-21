Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.78 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

