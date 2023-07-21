Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

