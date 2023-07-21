29,087 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $5,043,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Price Performance

ELME opened at $16.44 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

