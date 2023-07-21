Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

