Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 154,215 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 708,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,317,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,341,000 after buying an additional 206,208 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

