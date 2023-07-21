Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

