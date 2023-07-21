Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $586,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($75.28) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.