Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.