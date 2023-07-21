Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 447,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $24.77 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 3.44.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

