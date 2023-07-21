Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after acquiring an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Green Dot by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Green Dot by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 389,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

