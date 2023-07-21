KBR (NYSE:KBR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.57.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. KBR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

