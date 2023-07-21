Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.29.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

