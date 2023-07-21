Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.