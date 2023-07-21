Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $73.88 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

