Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.