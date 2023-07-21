Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
