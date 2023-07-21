Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

MNST opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 29,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

