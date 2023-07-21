Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.