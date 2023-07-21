Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

