IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $586.40 million, a PE ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have commented on IRMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $67,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,810,782. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,148,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,005 shares of company stock worth $4,153,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

See Also

