Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

