iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iSun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

iSun Stock Down 4.8 %

ISUN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. iSun has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

