Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Itron by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Itron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 0.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Itron stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $76.34.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
