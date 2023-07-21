Short Interest in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Expands By 10.0%

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVEG stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Get iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF ( NASDAQ:IVEG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.