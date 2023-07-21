John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Update

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $282.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.60.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.23%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

