Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ JZ opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $186.01.

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

