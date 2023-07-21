Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

JSMD opened at $64.50 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $240.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

